Why are William, Kate ready to risk King Charles' wrath with move from Adelaide Cottage?

Prince William and Kate Middleton want new home and King Charles is not happy

August 02, 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton: File photo
Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly planning to leave their Adelaide Cottage home for Fort Belvedere despite King Charles’ frustration over what he sees as an extravagant and unnecessary move.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who relocated to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor just three years ago, are said to believe the house no longer meets their family’s growing needs. 

Adelaide Cottage: File photo
The couple's eyes are now fixed on Fort Belvedere, an 18th-century Gothic Revival mansion tucked away in Windsor Great Park, rich in royal history and modern comforts.

According to royal commentator Rob Shuter, the couple is enamored with the estate's size, privacy, and luxurious features, enough to risk angering the King. 

Fort Belvedere: File photo
“They’ve outgrown Adelaide Cottage,” an insider said. “Fort Belvedere has it all, history, land, and proximity to Eton.”

The mansion includes a private swimming pool, tennis court, rose garden, greenhouse, stables, lakes, paddocks, and multiple staff cottages, making it ideal for a young royal family seeking both space and security. 

Princess Charlotte is said to particularly enjoy the tennis facilities.

Its location is also strategic, placing them closer to Eton College, where Prince George is expected to enroll.

Despite its appeal, the property requires substantial renovations, reportedly costing millions.

That has King Charles “fuming,” a source said, viewing the move as an indulgence rather than a necessity.


