Prince Harry ‘hated' Prince Andrew after he warned him about Meghan

Royal author shares strained bond between Prince Andrew and Prince Harry

August 03, 2025

Prince Andrew warned Prince Harry about Meghan Markle: ‘Biggest mistake ever’
Prince Andrew warned Prince Harry about Meghan Markle: ‘Biggest mistake ever’

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry’s strained relationship reportedly began when he warned the Duke of Sussex about Meghan Markle.

In his new book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, author Andrew Lownie claimed that the Duke of York criticized Meghan as “too old” and called her an “opportunist.”

He warned Harry that he would make the “biggest mistake of his life” if he would marry the former Suits star.

The author also claimed that Harry told his brother Prince William that he “hated Andrew.”

The book also claimed that in 2013, a “heated argument” happened between Andrew and Harry at a family event after Andrew said something behind Harry’s back.

The confrontation reportedly escalated to a physical fight, resulting in Andrew suffering a bloody nose.

Denying the claims, the representative to Harry told People Magazine that Harry and Andrew “never had a physical fight.”

“I can confirm neither of those things are true,” the expert said. “Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make those comments about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry.”

