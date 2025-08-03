Prince William expected to take hard line after Andrew's victory

Prince William urged to take strict action against Prince Andrew

Prince William has been urged to take strict action against his “disgraced” uncle Prince Andrew as he allegedly wins his battle to stay at the Royal Lodge.

Despite King Charles’ efforts to have the Duke of York move into a smaller home like Frogmore Cottage, Andrew successfully resisted, per The Express.

As per the publication, Andrew presented a legal document proving his right to remain at the property, leading the King to back down after months of tension.

The report said Andrew is “all smiles” after having “won the Royal Lodge row with Charles."

Following this, royal fans are urging William to take action with some saying that Andrew has won for now, he won’t win in the end because the Prince of Wales won’t let it go.

“If Charles gave up, William won’t," one fan wrote.

Another penned, “King Charles has given up trying to evict him. So it’s not a real win. I have a feeling Prince William will have to deal [with] uncle Andy!”

“Andrew won the battle but will lose the war. William will be merciless," a third comment read.