Meghan Markle took modest royal housing as personal insult: Expert

Meghan Markle had difficulty understanding royals don’t value material things

Meghan Markle’s early struggles within the monarchy, following her marriage to Prince Harry, began at Nottingham Cottage, where they first lived.

Writing for Yes Ma'am, royal expert and author Tom Quinn wrote that the Duchess of Sussex took the modest size of the residence as a slight against Harry.

The expert noted that Meghan interpreted it as the Royal family belittling her husband, not knowing that they do not value material things.

“Starting life as a member of the Royal Family in Nottingham Cottage was the beginning of all Meghan’s troubles - she felt it was so small that it must be a reflection on how the Royal Family were belittling her husband,” Quinn penned.

He added, “She just didn’t understand that real royals don’t care much about houses and material possessions because having always had them they take them for granted."

The expert also shared how the palace staff was stunned on seeing Meghan’s bold confident.

"She was a great believer in grabbing the bull by the horns, except the Royal Family is not really a bull," one former aide told the author.

"Meghan thought she knew better than an institution that has been in business for 1,000 years and more,” another shared with Quinn, per Daily Mail.