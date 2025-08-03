Prince Harry using Invictus Games to 'challenge' King Charles?

Prince Harry is apparently using the Invictus Games to 'challenge' his father King Charles by inviting the monarch to the event in 2027.

This has been claimed by royal expert Angela Levin, who is the major critic of Harry and Meghan Markle.

A Twitter account, goes by 'Royal Thoughts', shared photos of Meghan and Harry from the past events, saying “It is past time to remove Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from the Invictus Games.”

It further tweeted, “There are many worthy individuals who could fill the role who would not make it all about themselves and personal PR stunts. The Invictus Games deserves better.”

Commenting on the post, Angela said, “Yes. The Invictus Games is about encouraging veterans who have had a tough time.”

She continued, “Not for speeches from Meghan or for Harry to use the event to challenge his father King Charles to turn up.”

Prince Harry is said to be planning to invite King Charles, Prince William and other members of the royal family for Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027 as part of an olive branch from the duke.

Prince Harry is reportedly desperate to reconcile with the royals and the duke and King Charles aides have held a crucial meeting in this regard recently.