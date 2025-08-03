Can King Charles force Prince William to reconcile with Harry?

A royal expert has claimed that King Charles can likely force his elder son Prince William to reconcile with his brother Harry as the duke is desperate for the move.

This has been claimed by royal expert Kristen Meinzer amid Prince Harry’s efforts to make peace with the royals.

Kristen tells Us Weekly, “I think that Harry’s relationship with his brother is a different beast than his relationship with his father.”

However, the expert believes, “But perhaps if Charles warms more to Harry, William will feel compelled to follow his lead.”

Prince Harry had expressed his desire for reconciliation with his father after losing his UK security protection.

In an interview with BBC, Harry had said, “There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family, adding that “it would be nice to reconcile” but that his father “won’t speak to me.”

Earlier, expert Christopher Anderson said, “It really does look like Charles is taking the ‘Keep Calm and Carry On’ axiom to a whole other level, doesn’t it?”

“The King is only hewing to a long-standing royal practice of not dignifying something by commenting on it. The Palace does not want to give oxygen to Harry’s remarks. King Charles has a lot on his plate as it is — there is no upside to his getting into a public quarrel with his son.”



