 
Geo News

Meghan Markle show lacks ‘depth' to keep viewers hooked

Meghan Markle’s show ‘With Love, Meghan’ dropped from top 10 to 383rd spot

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 03, 2025

Expert on why Meghan Markle show failed among audiences

A royal expert has shared why Meghan Markle’s controversial Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, dropped from the list of “top 10 shows” to 383rd spot.

According to royal expert Edward Coram-James, the Duchess of Sussex’s life style show lacked “enough depth” to keep the audiences hooked.

He noted that people started watching the show because they wanted to know Prince Harry’s wife but later lost interest.

Speaking with The Express, Coram-James said, "To be honest, no [I wasn’t surprised about the flop].

"The initial surge, which reached the top 10 for a day or two, was mainly driven by curiosity about Meghan Markle,” he added.

"However, the quick decline to 383rd place worldwide shows that people didn't stick around because the content didn’t keep their interest."

Revealing the reason behind initial interest in the series, the expert shared, "They watched because it was her, but they didn't stay because the show didn’t have enough story depth or a unique angle to make them want to keep watching.

"As for With Love, Meghan Season 2, I don't expect a big jump in its rankings. Unless there’s a major change up in content, Season 2 might face similar challenges."

Prince Harry's shift in approach signals desire to heal royal rift
Prince Harry's shift in approach signals desire to heal royal rift
King Charles can act as ‘bridge' between Prince Harry, Prince William
King Charles can act as ‘bridge' between Prince Harry, Prince William
Prince Harry realises ‘teamwork' benefits with King Charles
Prince Harry realises ‘teamwork' benefits with King Charles
Prince Harry rep breaks silence on Prince Andrew punch
Prince Harry rep breaks silence on Prince Andrew punch
Prince Andrew ‘missing sleep' over great worry: Expert
Prince Andrew ‘missing sleep' over great worry: Expert
Prince William, Kate Middleton crave ‘normality' with big move
Prince William, Kate Middleton crave ‘normality' with big move
Prince Andrew branded ‘animal' over Jeffrey Epstein link
Prince Andrew branded ‘animal' over Jeffrey Epstein link
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry playing ‘PR game' over peace gimmick
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry playing ‘PR game' over peace gimmick