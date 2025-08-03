Meghan Markle show lacks ‘depth' to keep viewers hooked

Expert on why Meghan Markle show failed among audiences

A royal expert has shared why Meghan Markle’s controversial Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, dropped from the list of “top 10 shows” to 383rd spot.

According to royal expert Edward Coram-James, the Duchess of Sussex’s life style show lacked “enough depth” to keep the audiences hooked.

He noted that people started watching the show because they wanted to know Prince Harry’s wife but later lost interest.

Speaking with The Express, Coram-James said, "To be honest, no [I wasn’t surprised about the flop].

"The initial surge, which reached the top 10 for a day or two, was mainly driven by curiosity about Meghan Markle,” he added.

"However, the quick decline to 383rd place worldwide shows that people didn't stick around because the content didn’t keep their interest."

Revealing the reason behind initial interest in the series, the expert shared, "They watched because it was her, but they didn't stay because the show didn’t have enough story depth or a unique angle to make them want to keep watching.

"As for With Love, Meghan Season 2, I don't expect a big jump in its rankings. Unless there’s a major change up in content, Season 2 might face similar challenges."