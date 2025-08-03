Prince William left blushing after Oscar-winning actress' bold request?

Oscar-winning actress reveals her flirty request to Prince William

Prince William, the Prince of Wales called “kind and generous” by iconic British actress Emma Thompson.

Emma, who received damehood honour at Buckingham Palace in 2018, recalled her encounter with the future King.

As quoted by Mirror, the Oscar-winning actress gushed over William, saying, “Prince William was absolutely fantastic. I wrote him a fan letter afterwards. His face and body language, so kind and generous to every single person.”

“I've known him since he was little really. I've always liked him,” she added.

She hilariously added her bold request, saying, “I couldn't believe how tall he'd got. I did say, 'I suppose I better not kiss you' and he said, 'Probably better not.'”

“I asked him about him and he said, 'Will you please stop talking about me, it's about you.' What a nice man,” Emma Thompson added.

Notably, Emma also had another memorable moment with Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, when they talked to her and her Cruella co-star Emma Stone on a video call.

They discussed the plans to host NHS charities together and NHS staff at a drive-in cinema screening of the film at Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Emma told the couple, “wait till you see the clothes, it’s unbelievable,” adding to Princess Kate, “you’re going to want all of Emily's [Emma Stone's] clothes, they're so amazing. Obviously you won’t be able to wear them in public but they're so brilliant.”