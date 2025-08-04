Tim McGraw returns to stage with heartfelt message after health scare

Tim McGraw shares emotional note on comeback show

Tim McGraw has made his return to the stage after taking some rest due to a health scare.

On August 2, the 58-year-old country star performed at the MLB Speedway Classic held at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee, marking his first performance since canceling two big shows in June and late July.

Before kickstarting his show on Saturday, McGraw reflected on his family’s connection to baseball, revealing that his father, Tug McGraw, was a Major League Baseball player for two decades, and his uncle, Hank McGraw, played in the minor leagues.

"I wish my dad and my uncle were here to see it," McGraw said, according to Country Living.

"They would've been so inspired and so proud that something like this was going on. I just wish they'd been here to see it," he continued.

"It's two of my favorite things to watch, baseball and NASCAR. To be a part of history is something special, and I'm proud they asked me to do it," McGraw dished.

The next day, McGraw took to his Instagram account and posted photos and a video from the event. “Bristol! What a night, the biggest @mlb crowd ever, with my good buddies @pitbull and @jakeowenofficial,” he wrote. “Thanx for having us!!”