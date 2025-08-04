Tristan Thompson bonds with daughter True in cute video

Tristan Thompson dances with daughter True in sweet video

Tristan Thomspn is spending some quality time with daughter True.

On Saturday, August 2, the NBA player took to his Instagram account to share a cute video with his "twinny."

In the candid post, the father-daughter duo can be seen showing moves and grooving on a hit song by Bruno Mars and the Blackpink member Rose, APT.

In the video, Tristan is trying to mimic True's moves while she can be seen leading the dance while lip-synching with the song playing in the background.

The proud dad captioned the post, writing, "Just out here dancing through the weekend with my twinny."

For the dance, True donned a blue-themed tank top with matching shorts while Tristan wore a grey shirt paired with black pants.

It is pertinent to mention that Tristan shares True with reality star Khloe Kardashian. The former couple is also parents to son Tatum.

After watching the wholesome video, fans rushed to the comment section, calling True "Daddy’s little girl forever."

One follower wrote, "Lol miss dancer and daddy," while another penned, "So adorable keep up the good work Dad."