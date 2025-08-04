 
Model Rhian Sugden lands 'dream' job

Rhian Sugden plans to carry on modelling

August 04, 2025

Model Rhian Sugden is starting a brand new chapter.

The glamour girl, 38, has revealed that she's now the proud owner of The Bark Yard, a doggy day care and grooming centre based in Stockport, Cheshire.

She made the announcement on Instagram, sharing her disbelief that her "dream has come true."

“Today I got the keys to @thebarkyard.co.uk. I’m fully licensed, level 3 canine care qualified, and I’ve already made a bunch of new furry mates,” she wrote.

“So lucky to have the best staff helping run things day-to-day as I won’t be there all the time (wish I could be!) because of other work stuff, but the days I am there will be my absolute fave. Let’s do this!”

Sugden, who became a mum to son George last year, also plans to continue modelling alongside.

The Bark Yard is described on its website as a “home-from-home for dogs who like to play hard, nap harder and go home smelling slightly of biscuits.”

The facility offers day care, grooming, play sessions, and plenty of snuggles, branding itself as “basically a social club for dogs (with better hygiene).”

It comes days after the Page 3 star underwent dramatic boob reduction surgery that took her down five cup sizes after struggling with discomfort and body image issues following the birth of her son George. 

