Lindsay Lohan reflects on empowering shift from Hollywood's ‘yes' girl

Lindsay Lohan recalls journey since childbirth

Lindsay Lohan is opening up about her transformation into a boundaries‑setting woman since becoming a mother.

The Mean Girls and Freaky Friday star admitted used to be Hollywood’s ultimate “yes” girl in a recent interview.

“I was always such a ‘yes’ person to my agents and everyone that no one ever really took the time to ask me, ‘Do you wanna chill for a second?’" she told The Sun.

“And if I knew then what I know now, I’d definitely have used the word ‘no’ a lot more.”

She added that this newfound self-awareness came largely after she embraced motherhood.

“I love it so much. I’m obsessed with my kid. The other day I said, ‘Luai, don’t do that — not a good idea,’ and now he goes, ‘Luai, don’t do that...’ He mocks me,” she added of her journey since welcoming son Luai with husband Bader Shammas.

This comes on the heels of the actresses' confession about preferring Dubai over Los Angeles, revealing that it is to protect their only child from paparazzi.