King Charles Balmoral Castle announces closure

King Charles Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle, has announced its closure due to Storm Floris.

The closure announcement was made on its Instagram handle.

It says, “Balmoral will be closed to the public today, Monday 4th August, due to Storm Floris.”

It also urged the royal fans, “Please do not travel to the Estate. We will be issuing refunds for tickets to visit today. Stay safe everyone.”

According to the Independent, danger to life warnings have been issued with trains cancelled as Storm Floris continues to batter the UK with up to 90mph winds.

Balmoral Castle has long been associated with the royal family's summer break.

The estate was originally bought for Queen Victoria by Prince Albert in 1852, and it has since become a firm favourite among the royals.

The royal residence is privately owned by the monarch, separate from Crown properties like Windsor Castle or Buckingham Palace.

The castle, located on the royal estate in Aberdeenshire, customarily opens to the public from early April through early August, offering audio-guided tours of the ballroom, gardens, exhibitions and a visitor centre with gift shop and café.

Earlier, the Castle said, “Thank you to everyone who has visited Balmoral Castle in 2025.”