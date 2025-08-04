Meghan's big day coincides with Prince Harry's great grandmother's special day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: File photo

Prince Harry is not only celebrating the 44th birthday of his wife, Meghan Markle, but also the 125 birth anniversary of his great grandmother on Monday August 4, 2025.

Royal fans on Monday took to social media to mark the anniversary of the birth of Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother.

The Queen Mother

Elizabeth was mother to Queen Elizabeth II, grandmother of King Charles III and great grandmother to William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan's fans also flooded social media websites with birthday tributes to the former American actress.

Meghan Markle got married to Prince Harry in 2018 and after giving birthday to their son, Archie, she moved to the United States with her husband in 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now live in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The couple left the UK after developing serious differences with senior members of the British royal family.

The couple has criticized the royal family in their media interactions, Netflix documentary and Harry's book "Spare" since their departure from the UK.

However, Prince Harry recently extended an olive branch to his father, King Charles, and elder brother, Prince William, in an exclusive interview with BBC.

According to the British media reports, after Harry's offer of reconciliation, the representatives for the king and his son have met to discuss the future.

It's still not known what's the outcome of the talks between them.