Prince Harry gets much needed boost amid Netflix deal end, Prince Andrew claims

Prince Harry gets boost amid Prince Andrew fight claims

Prince Harry has received a major boost after an explosive claim was made about him.

In a positive update, Harry’s memoir, Spare, remains among the top 10 on Amazon's most-read non-fiction list, currently at number 9.

Harry released Spare in January 2023. The bombshell memoir detailed his experiences with the royal family. The Duke of Sussex made many explosive claims against his family, painting Charles as a distant father and his brother, William, as a hot head who had issues with him marrying Meghan Markle.

This comes as the Duke faces bombshell claims against himself. In Andrew Lownie's new book, entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, the author claimed that Harry had a physical altercation with his uncle, Prince Andrew, in 2013. He also claimed that Andrew told Harry his marriage t Meghan wouldn’t last more than a month.

However, Harry has denied the claims via his representatives and has also teamed up with lawyers over the offensive claims.

His spokesperson sent a statement to Newsweek, which read: "I can confirm Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make the comments he is alleged to have made about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry."

"Such are the gross inaccuracies, damaging and defamatory remarks made in the Daily Mail's story, I can confirm a legal letter from Prince Harry's counsel has been sent to the Mail," it added.