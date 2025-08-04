 
Geo News

Princess Charlotte rocks UK magazine cover after signing first royal message

Princess Charlotte appears with Prince William on the cover of a UK magazine

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 04, 2025

Princess Charlotte rocks UK magazine cover after signing first royal message
Princess Charlotte rocks UK magazine cover after signing first royal message 

Prince William and Princess Charlotte have been featured on this week’s Hello! Magazine cover.

Titled “Roaring with Pride,” the cover, captures their joy at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 final in Basel, Switzerland, on July 27. 

The father-daughter duo cheered England’s Lionesses to victory against Spain, marking Charlotte’s first overseas soccer match.

The Hello! feature highlights their bond, with Charlotte joining William,  to present medals. 

Princess Charlotte rocks UK magazine cover after signing first royal message

Reacting to her appearance at the match some social media users speculated Charlotte’s interest in sports reflects her growing public role. 

The cover also notes their meeting with Spanish royals, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, adding a diplomatic touch. 

The first message signed by Charlotte
The first message signed by Charlotte

Calling her appearance "a part of her gentle introduction to public life", the cover story also mentions the first royal message signed by Charlotte  in the form a social media post after England's victory.

The issue celebrates the royals’ support for women’s sports and Charlotte’s milestone appearance.

Prince Harry receives new title amid peace talks with King Charles
Prince Harry receives new title amid peace talks with King Charles
Meghan Markle ‘deserves' to be happy despite growing backlash
Meghan Markle ‘deserves' to be happy despite growing backlash
Meghan Markle warned about 'dubious' future: 'Setback and humiliation'
Meghan Markle warned about 'dubious' future: 'Setback and humiliation'
Kate Middleton 'deeply troubled' for THIS reason video
Kate Middleton 'deeply troubled' for THIS reason
Prince Harry agrees to terms after private talks with King Charles? video
Prince Harry agrees to terms after private talks with King Charles?
Prince William camp fears more ‘bombshells' if Harry returns video
Prince William camp fears more ‘bombshells' if Harry returns
Meghan Markle birthday: Will she receive social media wish from Royal family?
Meghan Markle birthday: Will she receive social media wish from Royal family?
Meghan Markle's social media silence finally explained
Meghan Markle's social media silence finally explained