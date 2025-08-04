Princess Charlotte rocks UK magazine cover after signing first royal message

Prince William and Princess Charlotte have been featured on this week’s Hello! Magazine cover.

Titled “Roaring with Pride,” the cover, captures their joy at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 final in Basel, Switzerland, on July 27.

The father-daughter duo cheered England’s Lionesses to victory against Spain, marking Charlotte’s first overseas soccer match.

The Hello! feature highlights their bond, with Charlotte joining William, to present medals.

Reacting to her appearance at the match some social media users speculated Charlotte’s interest in sports reflects her growing public role.

The cover also notes their meeting with Spanish royals, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, adding a diplomatic touch.

The first message signed by Charlotte

Calling her appearance "a part of her gentle introduction to public life", the cover story also mentions the first royal message signed by Charlotte in the form a social media post after England's victory.

The issue celebrates the royals’ support for women’s sports and Charlotte’s milestone appearance.