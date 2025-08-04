Kate Middleton 'struggling with recovery', clearly 'she is not well'

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is “struggling with recovery”, the royal insiders have claimed.

Speaking to the Radar Online, a source claimed the Princess of Wales is “struggling with recovery” and pushing herself too hard to keep up royal duties.

“Some even fear she’s risking a relapse," the Radar Online tweeted.

Sharing the story on its X, formerly Twitter handle, it also questioned “Is Princess Kate’s frail appearance a sign of trouble?”

Sources say Kate Middleton is “struggling with recovery” after her cancer battle.

It further said, “Kate Middleton’s latest appearance has royal watchers seriously concerned. Insiders say she’s dropped to a shocking 90 pounds following her cancer battle."

Palace insiders and medical experts have warned that Kate’s dramatic weight loss could affect her recovery.

“But with her return to public events, is she hiding the truth about her health? The tension is growing,” the publication reported.

Last year, Kate Middleton announced she had been diagnosed with cancer and in January 2025, the Princess shared that she had completed treatment and was in remission.

However, the insiders tell Radar Online, "She's been through so much, and she wants to be there for the royal family and do her part, but clearly she's not well."