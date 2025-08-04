 
Meghan Markle advised to 'capitalize' on THIS talent amid Netflix deal blow

Meghan Markle has been advised by an expert to take advantage of a niche she has found

August 04, 2025

Meghan Markle told to take advantage of social media following 

Meghan Markle has been advised to double down on a niche she has picked.

Meghan returned to social media in January this year and launched her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, and her brand As Ever, in March and April, respectively.

The Duchess of Sussex has seen success with her brand, which sold out all products ever launched under an hour.

However, royal expert Jennie Bond thinks Meghan should take social media influencing seriously. 

As the Duchess has been nearly silent on her social media for the last month, Jennie advised that she should “capitalize” on her 4.1 million followers.

She told The Mirror, "She (Meghan) was doing extremely well as an influencer with her lifestyle blog before she met Harry."

"Now that she is back on social media I think this is clearly the direction she should continue to pursue," she said.

"She’s quite good at what she does, just as good as many other highly successful influencers. I think she has found a niche and should capitalize on it," she added.

However, Meghan said earlier this year that she doesn’t see herself as an influencer.

"I see myself as an entrepreneur and a female founder, and if the brand ends up influential, then that’s great,” Meghan Markle told People.

