Dave Franco gets candid about playing accused killer

Dave Franco gets honest about playing Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione has become a divisive figure as he is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last year. But Dave Franco is open to portraying him in a biopic.



In the promotion of his new horror flick Together, the Now You See Me star is asked by a fan whether he would be open to playing the accused.

“Oh, how do I answer this,” he said. “Um… no one has approached me about it yet, I’ll say that.”

But the 40-year-old shared, “More people in my life reached out about this exact thing than anything else that has ever happened. So let’s just say I’m open if it’s the right people, and let’s leave it at that.”

Though a biopic on Luigi is not in the works, there have been announcements about documentaries on him, as he is set to face trial for eleven state and four federal charges, for which he is being indicted.

Dave, on the other hand, has recently received a nod at the Emmy for The Studio, while the snyopsis of his latest movie Together running in cinema read, "Years into their relationship, Tim and Millie find themselves at a crossroads when they move to the countryside, abandoning all that is familiar in their lives except each other."

"With tensions already flaring, a nightmarish encounter with a mysterious, unnatural force threatens to corrupt their lives, their love, and their flesh," the logline said.