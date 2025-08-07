 
Bianca Censori's sister turns up heat in new snaps

Bianca Censori's lookalike sister shares the pictures on social media

August 07, 2025

Angelina Censori sets tongues wagging with photos
Bianca Censori is not the only one in her family who attracts attention for her looks. Her lookalike sister, Angelina Censori, is an example from a recent photoshoot.

In a cover for a magazine, the Australian model, who shared the photos on Instagram, turned up the heat in a leggy display. 

“Issue 01,” she captioned the post, which featured her in front of an open elevator in a black bodysuit with an oversized fur coat oozing heat.

On the other hand, her sister Bianca is said to be planning a future of financial independence, in case her marriage to Kanye West ends.

In a report in the Heat World, the source said, "As much as she loves Kanye, she is unsure whether this can last forever, and she’s been quietly laying the groundwork for her next chapter. She’s very determined to carve out a path that’s independent from Kanye to secure herself financially."

"It’s no secret Bianca is using this whole situation to her advantage and not just to raise her profile. Kanye pays her every time she does one of the ridiculous nude stunts he dreams up," the tipster tattled.

Kanye and Bianca tied the knot in 2022.

