Aubrey Plaza upcoming major biopic film revealed

Aubrey Plaza to play Heidi Fleiss in forthcoming movie

Aubrey Plaza is set to portray Heidi Fleiss in the upcoming biopic The Heidi Fleiss Story, which she will also produce.



Known as “Hollywood madam,” the film will focus on her attempts to avoid her famous trial after she was caught in the 1990s for running arguably the world’s largest upscale prostitution ring, Variety reported.

The major bust implicated several powerful figures, including politicians and members of Hollywood.

Leah Rachel, known for Netflix’s Chambers, will serve as director and will pen the script with Rachel Sennott and Travis Jackson.

The film will be shot on location in Los Angeles, while casting is ongoing by casting director Djinous Rowling.

On the other hand, Aubrey earlier this year faced a major loss as her husband, Jeff Baena, committed suicide.

As the actress navigates her grieving phase, Chris Pratt, who worked with her in Parks and Recreation, has given her his support. A source recently told Life & Style. “They were an incredibly effective team on that show, and they had each other’s backs."

"It’s not a fake Hollywood friendship, it’s the real thing, and Chris has been extremely supportive of Aubrey during this difficult time,” the tipster tattled.

The insider also noted the Jurassic World star “does have a bit of a savior complex, and that goes triple when he is worried about somebody with whom he has been as close for as long as he has been with Aubrey.”

Jeff and Aubrey tied the knot in 2020 after being in a relationship for over a decade. They have no children.