Catherine Zeta-Jones gets honest about 'Wednesday' S2

Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off singing skills in 'Wednesday' S2

The first part of Netflix's Wednesday season two is here, and Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays Morticia Addams, has put her singing skills on display there.



In a chat with People, the actress who won an Oscar for the musical Chicago, says, “I didn't suggest a dance. I didn't just have to suggest a song or, from my Zorro days, a sword fence."

"It was all kind of organically put in. In that it doesn't go, ‘Oh, she did Chicago. Let's give her a song and a dance,’” she notes.

In episode 3, the 55-year-old sings Bad Moon Rising, which the rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival originally performed.

“Me singing as Morticia Adams was wonderful, how to pronounce the words, the emotion that comes up from the song that we sing,” the actress notes. “Also, I got to sing with Billie Piper, who is wonderful.”

Apart from singing, Catherine shows off her dancing skills, too. “The dance with Louis was something that was so organic to Gomez [Addams] and Morticia."

“And then the sword fight between my daughter Wednesday, where we emotionally and verbally are dueling throughout the whole season, as sometimes mother daughters do, teenage mother daughters do, to put that into movement was just genius," she recounts.

The second part of Wednesday's season two will arrive on Sept. 3.