Critics share verdict on 'Wednesday' season two

August 07, 2025

Critics get honest about 'Wednesday' season 2

After a long wait, Netflix has released the first part of season two of Wednesday and the critics have shared their verdict.

With The Addams Family back, the reviews are overwhelmingly positive, as Tim Burton's direction and Jenna Ortega's flawless performance made the show a treat to watch.

Writing in Mashable, critic Belen Edwards pens, "As much as it would pain Wednesday Addams to hear me say it, season 2 of Netflix’s Wednesday brought me great cheer."

Daily Telegraph's Ed Power writes, "A near three-year delay would have killed off a lesser show, but Wednesday’s murderously enjoyable second season proves worth the wait."

Similarly, Bill Goodykoontz in the Arizona Republic opines, "If you liked [season 1], you’ll like the second season, as well… because in a lot of ways it’s more of the same."

David Opie in Radio Times writes, This show is mayhem in the best way possible, finally living up to the unparalleled popularity that season 1 (perhaps unfairly) earned."

Summing it up, Los Angeles Times's  Lorraine Ali pens, "Wednesday isn’t what it was, and that’s OK. It still works as a spooky comedy about a girl and her severed hand."

The second part of Wednesday's season two will be out on Sept 3.

