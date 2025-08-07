Lohan reveals why 'Mean Girls' experience wasn't as perfect as it seemed

Lindsay Lohan reveals what really went down on Mean Girls set

Lindsay Lohan looked back on her time while connecting with her Mean Girls castmates during the filming of the movie in 2004.

In a recent Interview with the New York Times, the 39-year-old actress reflected that she found it difficult to bond with costars in the teen comedy film and shared how different the experience was compared to her new movie Freakier Friday.

“You’re lucky because you’re close in age,” she told her Freakier Friday co-stars Julia Butters and Sophia Hammons.

“It was hard because Rachel McAdams was so much older," she noted referring to Mean Girls costars, as Lohan was only 17 and McAdams was 25 at the time of filming.

“I was in school,” Lohan recalled. “Amanda and Lacey were all hanging out. It was hard for me to find where I fit in,” as Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert, who played the other Plastics, were 17 and 21.

On the other hand, Hammons and Butters, who are 18 and 16, share close bond while working on the set of Freakier Friday.

“She’s my best friend in the entire world,” Hammons gushed over her friendship with Butters. “We see each other every single day. That’s not even an exaggeration.”