Meghan Markle worried over book that could reveal past dramas

Meghan Markle facing possible backlash as tell-all book in the works

Meghan Markle may soon find herself at the center of fresh controversy, as her former best friend Jessica Mulroney is reportedly considering writing a tell-all memoir.

According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex and Mulroney were once inseparable, however, the two fell out in 2020 and haven't been seen together since.

Insiders revealed that Mulroney was deeply hurt by the sudden end of their friendship and is now weighing the chance to set the record straight.

A source told Daily Mail that Mulronery was “upset their friendship ended,” adding that she “knows where the bodies are buried.”

“Meghan will be worried," they added.

Another source told The Mirror, "Jessica's explosive story is the one publishers want to get their hands on. She could command up to a seven-figure dollar sum depending on what she is prepared to say.”

They continued. "There's huge interest in Jessica's perspective and her time in the royal spotlight when friends with Meghan.

“People would rush to buy Jessica's book to know what really happened between them. Hers is the real story royal watchers want to read and are asking for."