Jessica Mulroney shuts down reports of tell-all on Meghan Markle

Jessica Mulroney, Meghan Markle’s former best friend, has ruled out writing an autobiography that could detail her once-close relationship with the Duchess of Sussex.

Multiple reports suggested that suggested Mulroney could earn up to seven figures if she chose to reveal the story behind their friendship and its breakdown.

But the Canadian stylist told the Mail she was “absolutely not” working on a memoir.

A source said Meghan “would be worried” if Mulroney decided to publish, but Mulroney remains firm in her refusal.

Mulroney became widely known in Britain through her friendship with Meghan, which began in 2014 when the future royal was living in Toronto.

Their bond was visible during Meghan’s 2018 wedding to Prince Harry at Windsor Castle, where Mulroney served as a key attendant.

Her children also played roles, with her twin sons as page boys and daughter Ivy joining Princess Charlotte as a flower girl.

The relationship collapsed in 2020 after Mulroney became embroiled in a social media controversy involving race-related issues with a blogger.

Meghan quickly distanced herself, and the pair have not spoken publicly since.

Mulroney has never commented directly on the friendship’s demise.