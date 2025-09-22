 
Geo News

King Charles marks major royal event solo in Barrow

King Charles attends a royal engagement solo for the HMS Agamemnon

By
Hiba Anjum
|

September 22, 2025

King Charles shows up in Barrow for the HMS Agamemnon
King Charles shows up in Barrow for the HMS Agamemnon

King Charles has just marked another royal engagement solo, and this time around it was for the Commissioning Ceremony for HMS Agamemnon.

For those unversed, the HMS Agamemnon is named after “the King of the Mycenae who led the Achaeans in the Trojan War,” according to the official update by Buckingham Palace.

The entire event was showed off in a collection of short video clips, stacked together of the engagement, and King Charles’ presence.

Whats pertinent to mention is that “this vessel is the sixth Royal Navy vessel to carry the name, dating back to the 18th century. Once operational, Agamemnon will protect the UK’s strategic nuclear deterrent, aircraft carrier strike groups and critical undersea infrastructure.”

Furthermore, the HMS Agamemnon is part of the Astute Class of nuclear-powered submarines. This formally marked the ship’s entry into the Royal Navy’s service.

Check out the Video Below:



Prince Harry upheld huge promise made to King Charles during UK visit video
Prince Harry upheld huge promise made to King Charles during UK visit
Prince William, Kate watch closely as Harry stays silent after meeting King Charles
Prince William, Kate watch closely as Harry stays silent after meeting King Charles
Sarah Ferguson's actions come under the radar: New Update
Sarah Ferguson's actions come under the radar: New Update
Prince Harry finally rejects claims about son Archie video
Prince Harry finally rejects claims about son Archie
Jessica Mulroney breaking down truth of Princess Charlotte drama & Meghan's nightmare
Jessica Mulroney breaking down truth of Princess Charlotte drama & Meghan's nightmare
Prince Harry makes surprise schooling decision: How will Archie adjust? video
Prince Harry makes surprise schooling decision: How will Archie adjust?
Netflix boss goes live with official comments about Meghan Markle
Netflix boss goes live with official comments about Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton, Prince William likely to visit US next year: 'inevitable'
Kate Middleton, Prince William likely to visit US next year: 'inevitable'