King Charles marks major royal event solo in Barrow

King Charles shows up in Barrow for the HMS Agamemnon

King Charles has just marked another royal engagement solo, and this time around it was for the Commissioning Ceremony for HMS Agamemnon.

For those unversed, the HMS Agamemnon is named after “the King of the Mycenae who led the Achaeans in the Trojan War,” according to the official update by Buckingham Palace.

The entire event was showed off in a collection of short video clips, stacked together of the engagement, and King Charles’ presence.

Whats pertinent to mention is that “this vessel is the sixth Royal Navy vessel to carry the name, dating back to the 18th century. Once operational, Agamemnon will protect the UK’s strategic nuclear deterrent, aircraft carrier strike groups and critical undersea infrastructure.”

Furthermore, the HMS Agamemnon is part of the Astute Class of nuclear-powered submarines. This formally marked the ship’s entry into the Royal Navy’s service.

Check out the Video Below:








