Prince Harry offers support to Prince William in major move to end rift

Prince Harry extends olive branch to Prince William in bid to heal rift

Prince Harry reportedly quietly tried to support his brother Prince William despite their ongoing rift.

According to a source, the Duke of Sussex’s recent visit to the UK wasn’t about competing with the Prince of Wales, but rather offering quiet support.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the insider said Harry wanted to remind his brother that he’s still willing to help, especially as William faces growing criticism for doing fewer royal engagements than King Charles.

The source added that Harry doesn’t need to be part of the official "working" Royal family to contribute and is happy to continue supporting causes close to both brothers.

"Harry's visit to the UK was not about trying to show up or compete with his brother – in fact, the opposite,” they said.

The source continued, "It was to remind William that Harry can be there to take some of the load off, given some of the criticism William has received for carrying out a lower number of engagements than his father.

"That doesn't need to be as part of the 'working' Royal Family. It can just be doing what he loves to do and does best – supporting causes close to them both, such as the Diana Award and conservation."