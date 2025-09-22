Sarah Ferguson's actions come under the radar: New Update

Sarah Ferguson’s connection with Jeffrey Epstein leaves her cut off

Sarah Ferguson’s actions have garnered a lot of public outcry and reactions, and its all to do with her emails to Jeffrey Epstein.

This time around, those who have spoken out include Julia's House, a children's hospice located in Corfe Mullen, Dorset, England and Devizes, Wiltshire.

The Duchess has been a patron of the charity since November of 2018 and a statement was also released regarding the same.

A statement has also been shared highlighting the inappropriateness of the whole thing and claims, “Following the information shared this weekend on the Duchess of York's correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein, Julia's House has taken the decision that it would be inappropriate for her to continue as a patron of the charity.”

“We have advised the Duchess of York of this decision and thank her for her past support.”