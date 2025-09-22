 
Geo News

Sarah Ferguson's actions come under the radar: New Update

A new update has come following claims Sarah Ferguson penned emails to Jeffrey Epstein apologizing

By
Web Desk
|

September 22, 2025

Sarah Ferguson’s connection with Jeffrey Epstein leaves her cut off
Sarah Ferguson’s connection with Jeffrey Epstein leaves her cut off

Sarah Ferguson’s actions have garnered a lot of public outcry and reactions, and its all to do with her emails to Jeffrey Epstein.

This time around, those who have spoken out include Julia's House, a children's hospice located in Corfe Mullen, Dorset, England and Devizes, Wiltshire.

The Duchess has been a patron of the charity since November of 2018 and a statement was also released regarding the same.

A statement has also been shared highlighting the inappropriateness of the whole thing and claims, “Following the information shared this weekend on the Duchess of York's correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein, Julia's House has taken the decision that it would be inappropriate for her to continue as a patron of the charity.”

“We have advised the Duchess of York of this decision and thank her for her past support.”

Netflix boss goes live with official comments about Meghan Markle
Netflix boss goes live with official comments about Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton, Prince William likely to visit US next year: 'inevitable'
Kate Middleton, Prince William likely to visit US next year: 'inevitable'
King Charles warned after major decision about Prince Harry: 'Absolutely disastrous'
King Charles warned after major decision about Prince Harry: 'Absolutely disastrous'
Prince Harry makes big decision for Archie as King Charles closes palace door on him
Prince Harry makes big decision for Archie as King Charles closes palace door on him
Palace source exposes Prince William's behavior towards King Charles
Palace source exposes Prince William's behavior towards King Charles
Sarah Ferguson's leaked emails to Jeffrey Epstein: Spokesperson reveals threats
Sarah Ferguson's leaked emails to Jeffrey Epstein: Spokesperson reveals threats
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's secretive move raised early signs of royal exit
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's secretive move raised early signs of royal exit
Kate Middleton leaves Prince Harry worried
Kate Middleton leaves Prince Harry worried