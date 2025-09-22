Prince William, Kate watch closely as Harry stays silent after meeting King Charles

Prince William, Kate Middleton yet to respond to Harry’s outreach

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly not ready to reconnect with Prince Harry, with trust remaining the biggest obstacle.

A source told US Weekly that the Prince and Princess of Wales still feels hurt by Harry’s public comments about the Royal family, including his Netflix series Harry & Meghan, Oprah Winfrey interview, and memoir Spare.

William and Kate see these as breaches of trust and believe it will take time to heal, a source told the publication.

According to the insider, William and Kate have not responded to any of Harry’s recent outreach and are waiting to see if he respects the private nature of his latest meeting with King Charles.

"There is still ongoing tension with William and Kat,” they said. "William and Kate haven't initiated or responded to outreach from Harry at all. They do need more time.

“There's emotional distance between the three of them,” the insider added.

The source further shared that William and Kate “will see how things pan out with what Charles and Harry discussed.

"One of the things was to keep his mouth shut and not talk to the press, and for Meghan to do the same.

"Once William and Kate can trust again, they may be able to come back into his life."