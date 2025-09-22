Prince Harry finally rejects claims about son Archie

Prince Harry’s spokesperson has rejected claims that the duke has 'registered Prince Archie at Eton' in bombshell UK move.

According to a report by The Royalist, per the Daily Express UK, a friend had said: "It’s no longer strictly necessary to put your kids’ names down at birth, but Harry has put Archie down.

"It’s fair to say he had mixed feelings about the school when he left, but looking back on it, he can appreciate the good."

They further said: "For William and Harry, Eton is really the only sensible choice when it comes to British schools, because of security. There are so many high-profile and politically exposed kids there that the whole school has ridiculous security provisions already.”

Prince Harry and William both have studied at Eton College, in UK.

Now, according to Daily Mail, the spokesperson has revealed that Prince Harry will not send Archie to Eton College.

The spokesperson said, “Prince Harry has not put his son’s name down for Eton, nor does he have any plans to do so.”

Earlier, this month, a friend told the Daily Mail: “I can tell you that Harry wants to educate the children here in the UK.

“Harry feels his children are missing out on the extensive family network that their niece and nephews are enjoying.”