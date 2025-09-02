 
Here's how Daisy Edgar Jones's new gig resonates with her unique vibe

Daisy Edgar Jones shared that she is delighted to become a global ambassador for French luxury jeweler

September 02, 2025

Photo: Daisy Edgar Jones branded 'radiant, artistic' as she lands new gig

Daisy Edgar-Jones has bagged a new regal gig.

In a new chat with WWD, the 27-year-old British actress shared that she has officially signed on as a global ambassador for French luxury jeweler Boucheron, drawn to the house’s signature blend of “bold creativity with a strong sense of heritage.”

“There’s such a beautiful sense of emotion and artistry in everything the maison creates,” she told the outlet. 

“It’s a real privilege to be part of its story — I’m so looking forward to what’s ahead.”

The Normal People and Twisters star also praised the leadership behind the brand. 

“It’s also inspiring to see two visionary women, [chief executive officer] Hélène Poulit-Duquesne and [creative director] Claire Choisne, leading the charge,” she added.

For Boucheron, the admiration is mutual as Hélène Poulit-Duquesne praised Edgar-Jones’s “radiant personality, natural elegance and artistic integrity,” noting that they “resonate deeply with the spirit” of the house.

“We see this partnership as a celebration of contemporary self-expression; of a confident, unapologetic freedom that’s perfectly aligned with the values that have always inspired us,” Hélène said in conclusion.

