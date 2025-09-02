 
Paul Wesley details proposal and first meeting with fiancee Natalie Kuckenburg

Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg have been linked since 2022

September 02, 2025

Paul Wesley recalls first meeting with fiancee Natalie Kuckenburg

Paul Wesley details proposal and first meeting with fiancee Natalie Kuckenburg

Paul Wesley is sharing behind-the-scenes info about his “surprise” proposal to Natalie Kuckenburg.

Wesley appeared on Live with Kelly on Mark and shared that he took Natalie to an Italian hotel where they had their first vacation.

"It was fantastic. She fell for it. It was a surprise. We did go back to this one hotel in Italy that was our first date years ago. And so when I said we were going there, she sort of was like, ‘Oh…'" The Vampire Diaries star recalled.

He also revealed whether she was actually surprised by the proposal.

"I asked her after the fact, ‘Did you expect it?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, I kind of had a feeling.’ But she still broke down in tears," he explained.

He also revealed how they met classically "at a bar" in New York City’s East Village.

"That's rare these days, I guess, because everyone's, you know, meeting online and all these dating apps," he remarked.

Paul went on, "It was just like the classic, pretty girl at a bar. There was a little look and I was like, 'Okay, I'm gonna go for it.' "

“It was nice because we had a mutual friend," he continued. "Because otherwise it’s very awkward … it was kind of more of an introduction."

Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg were first linked in November 2022 when they were spotted having dinner.

