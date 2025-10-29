 
Geo News

Prince Harry future plans 'unacceptable' for Meghan Markle, says insider

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could come across tensions over the future of their children

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 29, 2025

Prince Harry future plans unacceptable for Meghan Markle, says insider
Prince Harry future plans 'unacceptable' for Meghan Markle, says insider

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could face tensions between one another due to a major decisionz

The Duke of Sussex reportedly wants his son, Prince Archie, to go to Eton College in the UK despite Meghan’s distance from the UK.

Royal expert Lydia Alto told The Sun: “It could very possibly become a major source of tension in the future."

Prince Harry future plans unacceptable for Meghan Markle, says insider

She added: “Meghan has consistently presented herself as the decision-maker in their family, and if she labels boarding schools unacceptable, Harry will almost certainly back down.” But a spokesperson has issued a clear denial, saying: “Prince Harry has not put his son’s name down for Eton, nor does he have any plans to do so.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

