Sarah Ferguson worried as Royals could cut off ties: 'Nervous breakdown'

Sarah Ferguson is devastated as she is forced to move out of the Royal Lodge.

The former Duchess of York, who resides at the Royal Lodge with ex-husband, Prince Andrew, is distraught due to the ongoing defamation of her reputation.

A source told MailOnline: “She is contrite and embarrassed but also fears the scandal has fatally damaged her own businessinterests.

“People don’t want to be associated with her any more. The honest truth is that she has nowhere to go and no one to go with

“Her future is hanging in the balance,” they note.

This comes as expert Phil Dampier claims Sarah Ferguson is broken by his scandalous association to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He said : "I'm told she has been on the edge of a nervous breakdown," adding, "I can reveal her older sister Jane has recently flown over from Australia to comfort her in the UK."