 
Geo News

Sarah Ferguson worried as Royals could cut off ties: 'Nervous breakdown'

Sarah Ferguson is running out of options after her Royal exile, says insider

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 29, 2025

Sarah Ferguson worried as Royals could cut off ties: Nervous breakdown
Sarah Ferguson worried as Royals could cut off ties: 'Nervous breakdown' 

Sarah Ferguson is devastated as she is forced to move out of the Royal Lodge.

The former Duchess of York, who resides at the Royal Lodge with ex-husband, Prince Andrew, is distraught due to the ongoing defamation of her reputation.

Advertisement

A source told MailOnline: “She is contrite and embarrassed but also fears the scandal has fatally damaged her own businessinterests.

“People don’t want to be associated with her any more. The honest truth is that she has nowhere to go and no one to go with

“Her future is hanging in the balance,” they note.

This comes as expert Phil Dampier claims Sarah Ferguson is broken by his scandalous association to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He said : "I'm told she has been on the edge of a nervous breakdown," adding, "I can reveal her older sister Jane has recently flown over from Australia to comfort her in the UK."

Advertisement
Meghan Markle accused of cashing in on royal heritage with new ‘As Ever' products video
Meghan Markle accused of cashing in on royal heritage with new ‘As Ever' products
Kensington Palace breaks silence over Prince William 'threat' to Princess Beatrice
Kensington Palace breaks silence over Prince William 'threat' to Princess Beatrice
Prince Andrew advised to choose smaller residence if he wants to live with Sarah Ferguson
Prince Andrew advised to choose smaller residence if he wants to live with Sarah Ferguson
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie reputations suffer amid Andrew scandal
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie reputations suffer amid Andrew scandal
'Bigger story' behind King Charles heckling over Andrew reveals support for monarch video
'Bigger story' behind King Charles heckling over Andrew reveals support for monarch
Queen Camilla charms locals during surprise Wiltshire visit video
Queen Camilla charms locals during surprise Wiltshire visit
King Charles, Kate Middleton pressurize Prince William to end royal rift
King Charles, Kate Middleton pressurize Prince William to end royal rift
Meghan Markle drops exciting 'As Ever' surprise
Meghan Markle drops exciting 'As Ever' surprise