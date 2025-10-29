 
Geo News

Prince William turns villain for Prince Andrew and his daughters?

Prince William does not want Prince Andrew and family to interfere in Royal Family matters

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 29, 2025

Prince William turns villain for Prince Andrew and his daughters?
Prince William turns villain for Prince Andrew and his daughters?

Prince William is reportedly giving an ultimatum to Prince Andrew about his lodging.

The Prince of Wales wants his defamed uncle to move out of the Royal Lodge and insists failure to do so will negatively impact the position of his daughters in the monarchy.

Advertisement

Prince Andrew is father to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Speaking on the News Agents podcast, expert Emily Maitlis said: “There was a question over whether there had been, earlier in the day, a meeting between Prince William and the princesses, Beatrice and Eugenie, saying you guys have to got your dad to move out of Royal Lodge otherwise we will start re-examining the state of your own titles.

“They are at the moment allowed to be princesses, but there was a bit of pressure, we understand, being put on the princesses to say this is going to happen,” she noted.

Advertisement
Meghan Markle accused of cashing in on royal heritage with new ‘As Ever' products video
Meghan Markle accused of cashing in on royal heritage with new ‘As Ever' products
Kensington Palace breaks silence over Prince William 'threat' to Princess Beatrice
Kensington Palace breaks silence over Prince William 'threat' to Princess Beatrice
Prince Andrew advised to choose smaller residence if he wants to live with Sarah Ferguson
Prince Andrew advised to choose smaller residence if he wants to live with Sarah Ferguson
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie reputations suffer amid Andrew scandal
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie reputations suffer amid Andrew scandal
'Bigger story' behind King Charles heckling over Andrew reveals support for monarch video
'Bigger story' behind King Charles heckling over Andrew reveals support for monarch
Queen Camilla charms locals during surprise Wiltshire visit video
Queen Camilla charms locals during surprise Wiltshire visit
King Charles, Kate Middleton pressurize Prince William to end royal rift
King Charles, Kate Middleton pressurize Prince William to end royal rift
Meghan Markle drops exciting 'As Ever' surprise
Meghan Markle drops exciting 'As Ever' surprise