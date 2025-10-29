Prince William turns villain for Prince Andrew and his daughters?

Prince William is reportedly giving an ultimatum to Prince Andrew about his lodging.

The Prince of Wales wants his defamed uncle to move out of the Royal Lodge and insists failure to do so will negatively impact the position of his daughters in the monarchy.

Prince Andrew is father to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Speaking on the News Agents podcast, expert Emily Maitlis said: “There was a question over whether there had been, earlier in the day, a meeting between Prince William and the princesses, Beatrice and Eugenie, saying you guys have to got your dad to move out of Royal Lodge otherwise we will start re-examining the state of your own titles.

“They are at the moment allowed to be princesses, but there was a bit of pressure, we understand, being put on the princesses to say this is going to happen,” she noted.