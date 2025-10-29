Meghan Markle accused of cashing in on royal heritage with new ‘As Ever' products

Meghan Markle under fire for selling simplicity as luxury

Meghan Markle’s latest festive collection from her lifestyle brand As Ever has prompted an expert to claim that she is still using her royal associations in business.

Writing for The Express, Alicia Liberty reviewed the Duchess of Sussex’s new range described as “elevated essentials,” including candles, honey, and spice kits, presented in her signature beige packaging.

Advertisement

The author criticised the products for their high prices, with items such as a £50 candle and a £49 honey set compared to similar high-street alternatives sold for a fraction of the cost.

“First up, Meghan’s Signature Candle No.084 – which can be yours for £50 ($64). Yes, I said it, fifty pounds for one candle,” she penned.

The expert added, “While it may look lovely and soothing, let’s be honest, it looks suspiciously like Aldi’s Hotel Collection Classic Ceramic Candle, which costs just £6.99.”

“For the price of Meghan’s single candle, you could stock up on an entire year’s worth of them. It’s not luxury; it’s marketing. The Duchess may call it minimalist elegance, but to me, it’s just another example of packaging over practicality.”

The write continued, “Next up, the Hot Toddy Mulling Spice Kit, which costs £13 ($16). At first glance, I must admit it looks pretty and delicate - on brand for Meghan’s minimalist aesthetic.

“But in theory, it’s a small bag of dried spices, packaged in cream and gold with a logo slapped over it. The hot toddy is a British winter staple, not some exclusive Californian concept.

“Our grandmothers have been making this for generations and you probably have everything in your kitchen cupboard already. Queen Elizabeth II would be turning in her grave – Meghan once again coining in on the monarchy.”