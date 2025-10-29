 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle step out for sporty date night at World Series

By
F. Quraishi
|

October 29, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted cheering on Los Angeles Dodgers after the Duchess of Sussex launched new As Ever festive products.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appendence at the Dodger Stadium watching Game 4 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Sussexes arrived smiling, with Meghan wearing a blue Dodgers hat, a white shirt, and dark pants, while Harry kept it simple in a blazer and T-shirt.

They sat in the front row near baseball great Sandy Koufax and cheered on the Dodgers throughout the game.

The outing came after Meghan paid a sweet tribute to Harry and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in her first holiday collection for As ever.

In a press release, Meghan’s brand stated, "This must-have, thoughtfully curated collection is designed for giving, gathering, and elevating every occasion with beauty and warmth."

"From elegant, hand-poured candles and artisanal fruit spreads to golden California honey and celebratory wines, these items are practical and truly irresistible; offering something special for everyone on your list."

