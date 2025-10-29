 
Prince Andrew's latest housing saga shows how far he has fallen

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s new demands amid Royal Lodge row spark ridicule

F. Quraishi
October 29, 2025

Prince Andrew branded ‘absurd’ over reports of new Windsor move
Prince Andrew is facing fresh criticism after new reports claimed that the former Duke of York and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have demanded two homes.

As reports emerge that Andrew is in early talks with King Charles to leave the Royal Loge, it being claimed that he could move into Frogmore Cottage, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lived.

Meanwhile, Fergie might take over Adelaide Cottage once Prince William and Kate Middleton relocate to Forest Lodge.

Even though palace sources have denied the reports, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News that the public was more tired than interested in the former couple’s housing situation.

“Andrew is not capable of analysing anything about himself,” he said. “If Andrew thinks that having two homes would go down well at this stage, after everything that’s happened, it’s absurd.”

The expert continued, “The pressure is building to such levels that they’re just saying almost anything. It’s ludicrous.

“But whether they live together or not is a matter of supreme indifference for the British people. Remember, the accusation against them is that they leveraged public duties for private gain.”

“The danger is that important royal engagements — such as President Zelensky receiving a ceremonial honour, or the King visiting the Vatican as Supreme Governor of the Church — are being overshadowed.

“These are moments that represent Britain’s soft power. But what people are remembering and talking about instead is this farce.”

