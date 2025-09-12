Prince Harry's curse turns into national headlines: ‘He can't unsell it'

Prince Harry’s presence in the UK has garnered a lot of mixed reviews by experts, some even having one as far as to call it a problem he ‘can’t unsell’.

for those unversed, the comment in question, comes after Prince Harry spoke of ‘challenging’ siblings with 17-year-old Declan Bitmead’s brother and whether he ‘drove him mad’ being in the same school as him.

Editor Tom Skyes ended up penning a piece for The Daily Beast that claims, “his family feud sold spectacularly well for him. Now he can’t unsell it.” And “here lies Harry’s curse.”

“Having written books and produced films that monetized the conflict, he now finds himself unable to turn the interest off, no matter how much he might want his philanthropy—such as donating more than a million dollars from his own pocket to youth services on Tuesday—to be the story.”

“While his seven-figure check drew praise in some quarters, others derided it as a self-serving exercise in hypocrisy, noting that it was funded by the very memoir and Netflix deals that tore his family apart.”

The expert even went as far as to call the whole thing a “strange flashback” because its starting to look like “precisely the hybrid role Elizabeth forbade,” with a half-in and half-out proposal the Sussexes presented at the 2020 Sandringham Summit.

In the eyes of the expert despite it all, “he is, living off commercial deals while seeking to resume the charitable patronage of a working royal. It is precisely the hybrid role Elizabeth forbade.”

Before concluding Mr Skyes also slipped in a jibe against Prince Harry and added “The British media have shown up at Harry’s events, but they are truly only really interested in the question of whether Charles will meet him. On paper, it looks likely: Harry remains his son, he is in London this week for cancer treatment, and reconciliation would cool an open wound and be good optics.”