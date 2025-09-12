Buckingham Palace show royal fans a rare look into preparations for a State Visit

Buckingham Palace preps for a state visit: Video

Buckingham Palace has just released a video that shows off all the preparations that go into preparing for State Visit to the UK.

The video runs through everything, from the cleanings, to the horses as well as everything in between.

The caption on the video also reads, “Ever wondered how The Royal Household prepare to welcome a Head of State to the UK? Keep an eye on @TheRoyalFamily over the next few days as we go behind-the-scenes with different teams across Windsor Castle…”

“The Royal Mews play a crucial role in a State Visit, transporting the visiting Head of State in style to the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle. Watch how The Mews prepare their horses and carriages for the occasion…

They also urged royal fans to keep their eyes pealed “for more behind-scenes preparations or head to The Royal Family on YouTube for the full film.”

Check it out Below:

What is pertinent to mention is that the State Visit being prepared is for US President Donald Trump.

The visit is supposed to take place between September 17th to the 19th. He will be welcomed by Prince William and Kate Middleton, following suit will be the King and Queen. After that a royal salute will be fired in Windsor, as well as at the Tower of London.