Prince Harry releases emotional statement on his recent UK visit

A spokesperson of Prince Harry has said that the Duke "loved" being back in Britain, as the US-based royal wrapped up a visit that ended a nearly two-year estrangement from his father King Charles.

Archie and Lilibet doting father, who will celebrate his 41st birthday on Monday, met the king on Wednesday afternoon at his Clarence House residence for a private tea.

It was King Charles and Harry’s first meeting since February 2024.

Prince Harry, who has been in the UK since Monday for a series of engagements, had appealed for a reconciliation earlier this year.

According to AFP, Prince Harry’s spokesperson said "He´s obviously loved being back in the UK, catching up with old friends, colleagues and just generally being able to support the incredible work of the causes that mean so much to him."

During his stay, which he made without wife Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet, Harry spent most of his time at events related to his charitable endeavours.

He also visited the Diana Award in central London on Thursday morning for a final engagement, where he heard from young people about how social action has positively impacted their mental health.

The charity was founded in memory of his mother Princess Diana, who died when he was 12.