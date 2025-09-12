 
Prince Harry, who visited Britain earlier this week, has arrived in Ukraine raising a serious question.

Royal expert Emily Ferguson took to X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted “NEW: Instead of heading back to the US yesterday, Prince Harry flew to Ukraine. He will conduct a number of engagements in Kyiv as he pledges his support to the thousands injured in the war.”

Commenting on it, Phil Dampier raised a serious question, saying “Shouldn’t think this will please #PrinceWilliam. #PrinceHarry is trying to do what #QueenElizabeth didn’t want. Half in and half out, carrying on like he is a working royal.”

Prince Harry raises serious question with surprise visit to Ukraine

Harry visited Ukraine on Friday, arriving in Kyiv with a team from his Invictus Games Foundation to detail his charity's plans to help rehabilitate wounded soldiers, the Guardian reported.

It is the second visit Harry has made to Ukraine this year, after he visited a centre for wounded military personnel in Lviv in April.

As per the Reuters, Prince Harry told the Guardian on an overnight train to Kyiv, "We cannot stop the war but what we can do is do everything we can to help the recovery process.”

The report further claims Harry was invited to the capital by the Ukrainian government.

