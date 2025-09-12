Royal editor weighs in on ‘biggest tell' from Prince Harry, King Charles' meeting

An expert has just shed some light into the biggest tell she feels came during King Charles and Prince Harry.

According to the expert in question, this ‘tell’ shows how ‘good’ the meeting really went.

Royal Editor, Emma Shacklock, is the expert in question, and according to The Times she said, “I wasn’t entirely surprised that after not seeing his father face-to-face since last February, they finally met during Prince Harry’s UK visit.”

But “what I find particularly telling, though, is how private it has remained,” she warned.

To the editor, that fact that “neither King Charles nor Prince Harry have shared any further details other than father and son had tea.”

Plus, the fact that “in the lead up to their meeting nothing was officially confirmed or commented upon either. This, in my mind, is a good sign for the ‘reconciliation’ Prince Harry said in May he wanted with his family,” Ms Shacklock said.

“The details of their reunion aren’t being shared with the public or the media and this is significant as the Royal Family prefers privacy when it comes to their personal relationships and lives,” she also said before signing off.

Regarding the meeting, itself came almost 19 months of radio silence between the father and son, allegedly.

At the time the meeting took place, the Duke was seen being escorted inside Clarence House, inside a black Range Rover, at around 5:20 pm.

According to CNN the meeting is said to have last only an hour, and came as a result of Prince Harry’s trip for the WellChild Awards, among many other charities.