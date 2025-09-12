 
Geo News

Prince Harry arrives in Ukraine after UK trip

Prince Harry returned to Britain on Monday without Meghan Markle and their children

By
Web Desk
|

September 12, 2025

Prince Harry arrives in Ukraine after UK trip
Prince Harry arrives in Ukraine after UK trip

Prince Harry has made a surprise visit to Ukraine following his crucial trip to Britain, where the duke also held meeting with King Charles.

Prince Harry, who returned to UK on Monday, met his father King Charles at his Clarence House residence in London on Wednesday, ending a 19-month-long estrangement after the duke appealed for reconciliation earlier this year.

Harry, who cut ties with the royal family in 2020, met the king for a private tea, according to a source close to the royals -- their first time meeting since February 2024.

Harry had not met his father since last year, when he rushed to the UK when the monarch announced being diagnosed with cancer, for which he is still receiving treatment.

Now, a royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry has arrived in Ukraine.

Roya Nikkhah took to X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted, “Prince Harry is in Ukraine today with his @WeAreInvictus for engagements in Kyiv supporting military personnel injured in the war with Russia.

Prince Harry arrives in Ukraine after UK trip

“Harry, who was last in Ukraine in April, was invited by the Ukrainian government and will meet the PM Yulia Svyrydenko.”

Princess Anne dubbed 'best value for money' for Royals
Princess Anne dubbed 'best value for money' for Royals
Prince William had 'no idea' about King Charles, Prince Harry reunion?
Prince William had 'no idea' about King Charles, Prince Harry reunion?
Inside Princess Diana, King Charles rows and ‘violence': Insider
Inside Princess Diana, King Charles rows and ‘violence': Insider
Prince Harry talks about feeling 'isolated' after meeting King Charles
Prince Harry talks about feeling 'isolated' after meeting King Charles
Prince Harry zest for achieving ‘Mission Impossible' lauded by expert
Prince Harry zest for achieving ‘Mission Impossible' lauded by expert
Princess Diana ‘city girl' habits made her dread Royals
Princess Diana ‘city girl' habits made her dread Royals
Prince Harry ensured to ‘stick to niceties' during tea with King Charles
Prince Harry ensured to ‘stick to niceties' during tea with King Charles
King Charles lauded for Queen Elizabeth-like ‘brilliance' in peace talks
King Charles lauded for Queen Elizabeth-like ‘brilliance' in peace talks