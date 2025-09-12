Prince Harry arrives in Ukraine after UK trip

Prince Harry has made a surprise visit to Ukraine following his crucial trip to Britain, where the duke also held meeting with King Charles.

Prince Harry, who returned to UK on Monday, met his father King Charles at his Clarence House residence in London on Wednesday, ending a 19-month-long estrangement after the duke appealed for reconciliation earlier this year.

Harry, who cut ties with the royal family in 2020, met the king for a private tea, according to a source close to the royals -- their first time meeting since February 2024.

Harry had not met his father since last year, when he rushed to the UK when the monarch announced being diagnosed with cancer, for which he is still receiving treatment.

Now, a royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry has arrived in Ukraine.

Roya Nikkhah took to X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted, “Prince Harry is in Ukraine today with his @WeAreInvictus for engagements in Kyiv supporting military personnel injured in the war with Russia.

“Harry, who was last in Ukraine in April, was invited by the Ukrainian government and will meet the PM Yulia Svyrydenko.”