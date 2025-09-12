Kate Middleton breaks cover after King Charles, Harry's meeting

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has made her first public appearance after crucial meeting of King Charles and his estranged son Prince Harry.

Prince Harry met King Charles at his Clarence House residence in London on Wednesday, ending a 19-month-long estrangement after the duke appealed for reconciliation earlier this year.

Harry, who cut ties with the royal family in 2020, met the king for a private tea, according to a source close to the royals -- their first time meeting since February 2024.

The short meeting ended months of speculation about whether a reunion was on the cards, which reached a head when Charles flew back from Scotland on Wednesday and arrived in London.

Following the crucial meeting, Kensington Palace shared Kate Middleton’s photos from her solo engagements in Sudbury, Suffolk and Kent.

The palace released photos with sweet notes with one reading “Celebrating creativity, skills and community in Suffolk and Kent. From weaving to hand-printing, a pleasure to see the joy of craftsmanship at the heart of the British textiles industry.”

The another post reads, “A warm welcome to Sudbury Silk Mills, where over 300 years of weaving expertise continues to shape British textiles. From traditional designs to cutting-edge looms, heritage and innovation come together to create fabrics of exceptional quality. A wonderful example of the rich heritage of British creativity and craftsmanship.”



