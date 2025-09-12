Inside Princess Anne's fortune she's ‘quietly amassed'

Princess Anne’s frugal fortune comes to light: report

The vast fortune that the ‘frugal’ Princess Anne has amassed has become a topic of great discussion.

The whole thing has been broken down in a Channel 5 documentary, and it explores the wealth of over 10 members of the Royal Family, like Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, as well Sarah Ferguson etc.

According to a report by The Mirror the narrator of the documentary said, “Princess Anne is the best value for money the Royal Family has.”

Because while “she works more than any other working member of the Royal Family, and she's completely frugal,” the narrator says.

So much so that “I don't think she's been on a shopping trip for decades,” they also quipped.

For those unversed with the Princess’ life story, she is the only daughter born to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

She joined working royal life at the age of 21, and is known for being an equestrian, with has been on the royal payroll amassing almost £100,000 in today’s money, as of 1971, according to the same outlet.

Furthermore, she is also said to have access to a £5million jewelry collection.

Some include items from Queen Elizabeth, like a peal necklace priced at £1million. As of right now, her net worth is said to be close to £12million in total.