Prince William had 'no idea' about King Charles, Prince Harry reunion?

Prince William kept in the dark as King Charles reunites with Prince Harry?

Prince William, the Prince of Wales was reportedly kept in the dark about King Charles and Prince Harry's meeting.

Charles and Harry had a private one-hour tea meeting on Wednesday, September 10 at the Clearance House in London. The Duke of Sussex, who visited the UK for a four-day trip, met his estranged father after 19-months of their first face-to-face meeting.

However, insiders have claimed that William was blindsided. As quoted by RadarOnline, one courtier claimed to royal insider Rob Shuter that the Prince of Wales thought his cancer-strikened dad was in London for treatment.

"William thought his father was in London strictly for cancer treatment and official audiences," the insider stated.

Adding, "He had no idea Harry was on the schedule – and certainly wasn’t asked for input."

On the other hand, the source also claimed that if Prince William was aware about the meeting, he would've blocked it. "If William had been consulted, he would have tried to block it."

"That’s why Charles went ahead quietly," they added.

It is worth mentioning that while the future King is said to be furious over the meeting, the Duke of Sussex appeared to be overjoyed by the reunion.

Attending an Invictus Games event later that evening, Prince Harry smiled when asked about his King Charles, replying simply, “Yes, he’s great, thank you.”