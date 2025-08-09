Lindsay Lohan reveals 'Princess Diaries 2' tattoo inspiration

Lindsay Lohan reveals motivation behind 'Princess Diaries 2' tattoo

Lindsay Lohan is opening up about how her work on Princess Diaries 2 got her so inspired that she dedicated a tattoo to the experience.

The actress made the revelation while speaking to IMDb, where she was interviewed along with her other Freakier Friday costars Jamie Lee Curtis, Julia Butters, and Sophia Hammons.

During the interview, Lohan explained that her tattoo—which reads, “I leave before being left, I decide”—comes directly from the Diane Warren-penned song I Decide, which she recorded for the 2004 Anne Hathaway-led sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: The Royal Engagement.

"I was like, I'm just gonna get this one tattooed," Lohan confessed while chatting with

She also shared that the ink is actually done in her handwriting, to which Curtis replied, "Best handwriting in the business."

Lohan recalled how the collaboration came about during a whirlwind period in her career. “I was working with Diane Warren, and we loved the song. She said, ‘I think I might submit it for that movie coming out,’” Lohan said.

At the time, the Mean Girls star was juggling multiple projects—recording her own album while filming Herbie: Fully Loaded. “I was recording an album in my trailer on set. Years later, I forgot it was in the movie and my sister’s like, ‘Your song’s in that movie,’” she laughed.