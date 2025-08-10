Meghan Markle warned she's paying a price ‘too heavy' for jam

Meghan Markle’s harboring a major cost to sell jam to the public: Report

Meghan Markle ridiculed for making a horrible bet when trying to sell jam at the price she is

Former Royal editor Duncan Larcombe made this comment while discussing how the Sussexes attempt to “build bridges and move on” has backfired.

For those unversed, on her 44th birthday Meghan was accused of trying to publicize her birthday, whereas Prince Harry was being chewed separately for his row against the royals, amid reconciliation talks.

“Everything Meghan does seems to attract negativity, particularly in the UK,” the expert began by saying.

“There seems to be two versions of her; one in America and one here, where she seems to be universally disliked.”

He also added, “it comes after reports Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set for new 'goldmine' offer - but could face issue.”

A bit later in the chat Mr Larcombe also highlighted just how badly the Duchess was roasted over X for her lastest post. Despite having comments off on her Instagram critics did not hold back on her use of the third person and pointed out how she sent “her friends a script.”

It led the commentator to note, “She's a very emotional person and takes things personally, so it probably feels like she can't do anything right a lot of the time. She was heavily criticised for some of her recent videos, and when she goes quiet, she's criticised for that, too.”

Its also clear that “she sees herself as a very positive, upbeat person, but the negativity happens every time because she's lost her credibility.”

“She's a self-publicist, and that doesn't go down well with the British public. In her mind, she's a royal, but she isn't in terms of toeing the line. So yes, she's making a success of her business, selling lots of jams and bottles of wine, but it's coming at a cost because she's seen as cashing in on being a royal,” he added while concluding too.